‘You get what you pay for’: Chinese employee takes 5-hour office nap to protest low salary, steals boss’s snack

A Chinese woman has gone viral on the internet after her unconventional protest over low salary drew widespread attention. The incident took place in Shangqiu, central China, where the employee, feeling undervalued and underpaid, reportedly slept at her desk for five hours as a form of protest against her organisation.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the woman believed her salary did not reflect her level of effort, prompting her to deliberately reduce her productivity as a form of protest. During office hours, she fell asleep at her desk and later justified her behaviour. “You get what you pay for,” she said.