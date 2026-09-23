‘Never too late to make a change’: Chinese doctor leaves medicine for bun shop

After nearly two decades in medicine, a 48-year-old Chinese woman has traded her career as a doctor for a very different profession.
According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Dong Min left the healthcare industry to run a baozi, or steamed buns, shop in Wuhan, Hubei province.
“When I was a doctor, the thought of quitting often crossed my mind. Now, running a bun shop keeps me busy and tired, but I am so happy that I can’t stop,” Dong was quoted as saying by SCMP.
Dong graduated from the Wuhan University School of Medicine in 1999 and spent several years working as a gynaecologist in Shenzhen. She later returned to Wuhan to help manage her mother’s private clinic.
After her mother retired, Dong moved to her hometown of Tianmen, where she took charge of the small community hospital. She worked as a doctor and served as the hospital’s legal representative.
Beyond treating patients, Dong said she spent significant time handling administrative matters, including frequent inspections by government agencies. “As a doctor, I faced considerable mental stress,” she said.
Dong also pointed to the difficulties surrounding medical disputes in China, saying she bore full responsibility for such cases because she was the hospital’s legal representative.
Her transition to the food business was unplanned, the report added. Dong became interested in the industry after watching a friend’s family-run food store and decided to invest in a local bun shop.
When the shop’s head chef unexpectedly quit, Dong stepped in and began making the buns herself. She soon found she enjoyed the process and eventually made the business her full-time pursuit.
The shop grew over time, with Dong opening a second outlet in July. Her family initially opposed her decision to leave medicine but later supported her.
“I am nearly 50 years old and have gone through many experiences. I don’t care what others think of me. I just want to live a life I love and live for myself,” she told SCMP.
“There is no definitive answer in life. It is never too late to make a change,” Dong added. “I hope to run my bun store until I can no longer move.”