‘Never too late to make a change’: Chinese doctor leaves medicine for bun shop

Her transition to the food business was not something she had planned for years (Representative image/Pexels)

After nearly two decades in medicine, a 48-year-old Chinese woman has traded her career as a doctor for a very different profession.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Dong Min left the healthcare industry to run a baozi, or steamed buns, shop in Wuhan, Hubei province.

“When I was a doctor, the thought of quitting often crossed my mind. Now, running a bun shop keeps me busy and tired, but I am so happy that I can’t stop,” Dong was quoted as saying by SCMP.

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‘Considerable mental stress’

Dong graduated from the Wuhan University School of Medicine in 1999 and spent several years working as a gynaecologist in Shenzhen. She later returned to Wuhan to help manage her mother’s private clinic.