Why a Chinese doctor with a PhD quit her job to become a delivery rider

Liu completed her PhD at 27 and, by 2022, had begun working as a psychiatrist at a hospital.

A Chinese doctor with a PhD in Medicine has stepped away from a conventional hospital career to work part-time as a delivery rider and pub singer, saying the change has allowed her to live with less pressure while earning enough to cover her expenses.

Liu Zihan, 31, spent most of her life following a highly competitive academic path. A South China Morning Post report said she grew up in Hebei, a northern Chinese province known for its intense education system. She also spent a year at Hengshui High School, which is known for its rigorous, military-style approach to schooling.

She went on to study medicine at Sichuan University before pursuing a doctoral degree at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Macau. Liu completed her PhD at 27 and, by 2022, had begun working as a psychiatrist at a hospital.