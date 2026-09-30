Why a Chinese doctor with a PhD quit her job to become a delivery rider

A Chinese doctor with a PhD in Medicine has stepped away from a conventional hospital career to work part-time as a delivery rider and pub singer, saying the change has allowed her to live with less pressure while earning enough to cover her expenses.
Liu Zihan, 31, spent most of her life following a highly competitive academic path. A South China Morning Post report said she grew up in Hebei, a northern Chinese province known for its intense education system. She also spent a year at Hengshui High School, which is known for its rigorous, military-style approach to schooling.
She went on to study medicine at Sichuan University before pursuing a doctoral degree at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Macau. Liu completed her PhD at 27 and, by 2022, had begun working as a psychiatrist at a hospital.
Looking back, Liu described the first 30 years of her life as “meritocratic”.
Her work at the hospital was well received by patients. Some even thanked her with handwritten letters and gratitude pennants. Liu said what mattered most to her was being able to connect with patients genuinely, irrespective of their background or social standing.
“I prefer genuine communication between hearts,” she said.
But the routine of hospital life eventually began to wear her down. In February this year, Liu quit her full-time position as a psychiatrist and postdoctoral researcher at a hospital in Zhuhai, which the South China Morning Post described as one of the most prestigious hospitals in China.
She said she struggled with the rigid timings and fixed routine that came with the job. While she knew that having a PhD could offer her professional recognition, financial stability and a secure career, Liu gradually realised that following that conventional path did not make her happy.
After leaving the hospital, she travelled for a while before trying out a string of jobs that were far removed from her academic background. She sold breakfast, worked as a delivery rider and performed as a singer at a pub.
The work also introduced her to people she may not have otherwise met, including restaurant owners, pub workers and food-stall operators. Liu said she was surprised by their “optimism, resilience, and chill” and felt these qualities had been missing from much of her earlier life.
She has not completely walked away from medicine. Liu continues to work part-time as a therapist, while pursuing a lifestyle that gives her more flexibility.
For her, the experience has also highlighted how the pressure to succeed can shape the lives of young people. She said the anxiety she felt while considering a different path is something many others can relate to.
“Delivery riders share traffic updates, and pub singers and stall owners look out for each other. In comparison to grades and competition, there are far more significant values, like care and support,” she said.