Chinese company faces backlash over controversial ad for make-up removal wipes

Worried about being attacked by the man, the woman quickly takes out a pack of Purcotton wipes and uses them to remove her makeup.

An advertisement for make-up removal wipes has been removed from the internet in China after it prompted angry reactions from people, with the company accused of ‘demonising’ sexual assault victims. Following the backlash, the company also issued an apology.

The 26-second ad by Chinese brand Purcotton features a woman walking down a dimly lit street at night when a masked man starts following her.

Worried about being attacked by the man, the woman quickly takes out a pack of Purcotton wipes and uses them to remove her makeup. The scene then cuts to the man tapping the woman on her shoulder. However, the woman is transformed into a man and is able to escape her stalker.

Watch the video here:

While it is not clear when the ad was launched, it triggered a plethora of reactions online with many calling it “wrong” and “disgusting”. Some even suggested boycotting the company, BBC reported.

“To make a commercial out of something that really scares or hurts women – do they have brain problems?” wrote a user on microblogging platform Weibo, the report added.

The company, which is owned by Winner Medical Group, initially defended the advertisement saying that it was a creative way to showcase the product’s “cleaning function”. However, following the backlash and calls for a boycott, they removed the video from their social media accounts and apologised, CNN reported.

“We have set up a team to hold people to account for the problem and, in the meantime, we will improve content production and the review process to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” the company said in a statement.