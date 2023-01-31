Watch: Chinese company employees claim bonus from ‘mountain’ of cash pile on stage

Amid news reports of massive layoffs and employees venting out their frustration on social media, a company in central China has left netizens astounded after they reportedly piled up wads of cash worth 61 million yuan on stage for their employees as bonus. A video showing employees grabbing the currency stacks is doing the rounds on social media.

An Asian One report said that employees came on to the stage to claim their bonus from a two-metre-tall ‘mountain’ containing 61 million yuan worth of banknotes. Citing Jiemian News report, South China Morning (SCMP) post said that the top three sales managers of the company, Henan Mine, bagged five million yuan while 30 others received at least one million yuan.

“We held a sales year-end meeting on the night of January 17, giving 61 million yuan in total to 40 sales managers,” the company’s public relations department manager was quoted as saying by Jiemian News.

SCMP report said that the company was founded in 2002 and has over 5,100 employees. It reportedly generated 9.16 billion yuan in sales in 2022 even as the Chinese economy dipped last year. During the last three years, no employee was laid off amid strict Covid-19 restrictions. Every year, the average salary of employees was hiked by 30 per cent, according to reports.