This Chinese city looks like a sci-fi dream. Watch the stunning cityscape here

When it comes to highly advanced cityscapes and urban infrastructure, Chinese cities always top the list. Former Norwegian diplomat Erick Solheim Wednesday shared a video that captured one such city—the busy and vibrant municipality of Chongqing in China.

While tweeting this undated video, Solheim wrote, “This is a wonderful, well-known light rail system in Chongqing, China.Looks like a scene from a science fiction movie. @TripInChina @visitchongqing”.

The video showed the cityscape of the sprawling municipality with a public train system, flyover, and overhead walkways.

This is a wonderful, well-known light rail system in Chongqing, China 🇨🇳. Looks like a scene from a science fiction movie.😃😃😃@TripInChina @visitchongqing pic.twitter.com/Qvnp1pO8Us — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) February 8, 2023

In the comments, many people expressed their awe at the futuristic-looking city. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “science fiction settings mostly are based on east asia hi-tech city tho. crowded, hi-density n hi-tech buildings, with train-oriented and lots of pedestrians. totally not the west kind of city. and obviously not american kind of city.”

However, many found the video almost dystopian and noted the lack of greenery. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “City feels like so artificial.. Cementic …No offensive but we need more nature friendly development ”.

This is not the first video from Chongqing that has gone viral. In December last year, Solheim shared a video from Chongqing that showed a road with several hairpin turns. In the video, cars can be seen carefully navigating one bend after another. Before that in October, a drone video from the same southwestern Chinese city went viral as it captured an entire forest going from lush green to auburn with the change in season.