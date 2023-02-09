scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

This Chinese city looks like a sci-fi dream. Watch the stunning cityscape here

Erick Solheim shared a video of Chongqing's stunning infrastructure.

Erick Solheim tweets, China Chongqing, viral videos china, viral city videos, indian expressChongqing is located in southwestern China.

When it comes to highly advanced cityscapes and urban infrastructure, Chinese cities always top the list. Former Norwegian diplomat Erick Solheim Wednesday shared a video that captured one such city—the busy and vibrant municipality of Chongqing in China.

While tweeting this undated video, Solheim wrote, “This is a wonderful, well-known light rail system in Chongqing, China.Looks like a scene from a science fiction movie. @TripInChina @visitchongqing”.

Also Read |Netizens in awe of train ride across Japan’s ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’

The video showed the cityscape of the sprawling municipality with a public train system, flyover, and overhead walkways.

In the comments, many people expressed their awe at the futuristic-looking city. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “science fiction settings mostly are based on east asia hi-tech city tho. crowded, hi-density n hi-tech buildings, with train-oriented and lots of pedestrians. totally not the west kind of city. and obviously not american kind of city.”

However, many found the video almost dystopian and noted the lack of greenery. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “City feels like so artificial.. Cementic …No offensive but we need more nature friendly development ”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

This is not the first video from Chongqing that has gone viral. In December last year, Solheim shared a video from Chongqing that showed a road with several hairpin turns. In the video, cars can be seen carefully navigating one bend after another. Before that in October, a drone video from the same southwestern Chinese city went viral as it captured an entire forest going from lush green to auburn with the change in season.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 11:11 IST
Next Story

Producer Ronnie Screwvala says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will never surpass Aamir Khan’s Dangal at box office, deletes tweet: ‘Just to be factually clear…’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close