Chinese cafe receives backlash after using dogs painted to look like pandas

A cafe in China is facing backlash on social media after it kept chow chow dogs dyed to look like panda bears. The cafe that has six chow chows dyed black and white opened last month in Chengdu in southwestern China, an area known as the home of the giant panda.

A video of the dogs roaming around in the cafe went viral on Chinese social media. A report by The Guardian said that the video also features the owner of the cafe in which he says that apart from the food and drink, they also help other people give their pets a similar makeover.

While many criticised the cafe and its owners saying it was urging people to dye their pets – which is harmful to their skin and fur – there were others who defended the cafe’s owner.

Here are some of the reactions:

Stop humiliating and degrading animals. The outside world is moving in from that. — Greta Thunderbergs R. Go (@Senator_Assange) October 23, 2019

you have to love dogs as dogs! — All Ra (@AllaRatko) October 23, 2019

You shouldn’t do this kind of thing when you think about animal bodies🈲🈲🈲 — Jade&May (@JadeMay07111119) October 23, 2019

I don’t think that’s right to dye your dogs fur at all — Lexi Allain (@AllainLexi) October 23, 2019

At least they’re not getting eaten. — Tom Henshaw (@matabele1) October 23, 2019

Cute, and if they help their owners increase profit, then they should get a pay rise. — chinyih (@kintavalley) October 23, 2019

I understand the criticism for honestly Chow Chow dogs are created cute by the Divine or as some wish by Nature! <3 — Fatima Al-Barwari (@FatimaBarwari) October 23, 2019

no harm and the dogs like the attention! — jlpcoins (@jlpcoins) October 23, 2019

Its a great idea — MerrHell (@MerrHell) October 23, 2019

Exploitation of animals and a terrible idea. Doesn’t send the message that China needs in foreign press! China should be showing its self as forward thinking country as it is in many regards. Animal rights is an issue where many People have an extremely negative view of China. — Ash (@vandermerwe_ash) October 23, 2019

Following criticism, the cafe withdraw their service to dye other dogs and also claimed in a statement that the dogs in the cafe were healthy.