Chinese cafe receives backlash after using dogs painted to look like pandas

Following online criticism, the cafe withdraw their dying services and said in a statement that the dogs are healthy.

A video of the dogs roaming around in the cafe had gone viral on Chinese social media

A cafe in China is facing backlash on social media after it kept chow chow dogs dyed to look like panda bears. The cafe that has six chow chows dyed black and white opened last month in Chengdu in southwestern China, an area known as the home of the giant panda.

A video of the dogs roaming around in the cafe went viral on Chinese social media. A report by The Guardian said that the video also features the owner of the cafe in which he says that apart from the food and drink, they also help other people give their pets a similar makeover.

While many criticised the cafe and its owners saying it was urging people to dye their pets – which is harmful to their skin and fur – there were others who defended the cafe’s owner.

Here are some of the reactions:

Following criticism, the cafe withdraw their service to dye other dogs and also claimed in a statement that the dogs in the cafe were healthy.

