Netizens shower love on Chinese bride who left wedding photo shoot to help an accident victim

Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 3:29:57 pm
Photo of the new bride’s act is going viral for all the right reasons. (Source: Twitter)
Couples these days often go an extra mile to make their wedding photos stand out from the rest. And recently one Chinese couple’s wedding photo shoot went viral for a remarkable thing. A bride in the country’s Wafangdian city in Liaoning province was posing with her husband on the streets when a woman fell out of a vehicle. Without thinking twice, the bride sprung into action giving CPR to the accident victim. Photos of the bride in her wedding dress helping the victims are now going viral on Chinese social media platform.

Xie Dan, a nurse by profession was shooting in northern China when the woman fell from a three-wheeled vehicle following a collision with another car. She left her photoshoot and rushed to help the injured, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

“Passers-by were stunned as Xie, in her wedding dress, immediately ran to the woman and tried to save her,” the Peninsula Morning News reported.

“It was my duty,” Xie, a nurse at Wafangdian Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital near Dalian, the daily quoted her.

Although the bride rushed to help, the woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital later, the local police said.

Xie and her husband were among thousands of couples around the country, who got married on Saturday, a day after Chinese Valentine’s Day, a common day for lovers to exchange vows in China.

People on social media hailed the newlywed. While few users dubbed her as the “most beautiful new bride in Wafangdian”, others remarked that “her husband must be a very lucky man”, the report added.

