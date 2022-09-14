Chinese boy’s homework excuse of ‘book smell allergy’ leaves netizens in splits

Children often try their best to avoid homework, coming up with excuses and throwing tantrums in front of their parents. Now an 11-year-old boy from China has left netizens in splits with his excuse.

The boy pretended to be allergic to the smell of books and started shedding tears. Startled by the boy’s holding a tissue over his nose, his mother filmed the incident and shared it on Chinese social media, the South China Morning Post reported.

The boy told his mother that he was allergic to the smell of books. The mother was quoted as saying by Asiaone, “Are you saying you can’t do homework now? How can we stop, or ease the symptoms?”

Sticking to his pretension, he crumpled the tissue into a ball and inserted it inside his nose and tears started rolling down his cheeks, followed by a sneeze. Not getting swayed by the boy’s act, his mother told him to stop pretending and start studying.

“Why haven’t you had an allergy for the past five years, but this year you suddenly have the symptoms?” she asked. And the boy came up with a hilarious response: the allergy was on incubation in the past five years.

The boy’s act left netizens in splits and hilarious responses flooded Chinese social media.

The debate over whether students should be given homework or not is not new on social media. A little boy’s arguments won hearts online in 2019. The boy from California, in a reply to his teacher, said he didn’t like doing homework at the weekend as weekends were meant to be stress-free. He further argued that homework made him “mad and unhappy”.