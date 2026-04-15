Solved in 80 hours: Peking University’s new AI framework cracks decade-old math without human help

The researchers say the entire process took around 80 hours—something that would typically demand extensive collaboration among experts over a much longer period

A Chinese research team has reportedly used artificial intelligence to crack a long-standing mathematical problem first proposed by an American scholar more than a decade ago. The conjecture, introduced in 2014 by University of Iowa professor Dan Anderson, who passed away in 2022, had remained unresolved until now.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the team from Peking University detailed its breakthrough in a preprint posted to arXiv on April 4. Their AI-driven framework not only solved Anderson’s conjecture in commutative algebra but also produced a fully formalised proof on its own.

At the core of the system is a reasoning engine called Rethlas, which works alongside a mathematical search tool named Matlas. Together, they mimic how human mathematicians approach complex problems—testing ideas, refining strategies, and exploring possible proofs.