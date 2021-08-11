scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
‘No place like home’: Netizens cheer as China’s wandering elephants head home

To make sure that the wild elephants follow the correct path and return to their reserve, an emergency committee has been set up.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2021 5:00:17 pm
elephant, migration, china, elephant trek, china elephant walk, Shen Qingzhong, Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve Management Bureau, indian express news, science newsThe 14 wild elephants are now heading towards their habitat in China.

After a 17-month journey, China’s wandering elephants that had escaped a natural reserve in Pu’er city in Yunnan province in December last year are finally heading home. According to a Reuters report, following a 1300-km trek, the 14 wild elephants are now heading towards their habitat in southwest China after the herd safely crossed a bridge over the Yuan River.

ALSO READ |Watch: Wild elephants walk 500 km after escaping natural reserve in China

To make sure that the wild elephants follow the correct path and return to their reserve, an emergency committee has been set up. According to the news website, the committee has used electric fences, bait and laid artificial roads to make sure that the elephants take the correct route.

Watch the video here:

The herd, which as of Sunday, was approximately 200 km away from the reserve, had captivated the attention of people around the world, with drone footage featuring the elephants going viral on social media.

According to a Guardian report, more than 410 emergency personnel, 374 vehicles and 14 drones were deployed after drone footage had captured the herd sleeping in a forest outside a village in Xiyang.

The news of the herd’s journey back to their reserve has left netizens ecstatic.

