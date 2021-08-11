‘No place like home’: Netizens cheer as China’s wandering elephants head home

After a 17-month journey, China’s wandering elephants that had escaped a natural reserve in Pu’er city in Yunnan province in December last year are finally heading home. According to a Reuters report, following a 1300-km trek, the 14 wild elephants are now heading towards their habitat in southwest China after the herd safely crossed a bridge over the Yuan River.

To make sure that the wild elephants follow the correct path and return to their reserve, an emergency committee has been set up. According to the news website, the committee has used electric fences, bait and laid artificial roads to make sure that the elephants take the correct route.

Watch the video here:

After months of roaming across China’s Yunnan province, a herd of 14 elephants has finally returned to their protective habitat, according to wildlife protection officials. pic.twitter.com/k4uzZ6o0a9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 10, 2021

The herd, which as of Sunday, was approximately 200 km away from the reserve, had captivated the attention of people around the world, with drone footage featuring the elephants going viral on social media.

According to a Guardian report, more than 410 emergency personnel, 374 vehicles and 14 drones were deployed after drone footage had captured the herd sleeping in a forest outside a village in Xiyang.

The news of the herd’s journey back to their reserve has left netizens ecstatic.

Their GPS was on the wrong setting. — N Skye McCloud (@NSkyeMcCloud) August 11, 2021

Maybe it was their summer vacation trip?There’s no place like home — Burnell Brown (@burnell_brown) August 10, 2021

Finally!!! There’s really no place like home. ❤️❤️❤️ — ventot🍒 (@goddessven) August 10, 2021

I’m relieved and happy they’ve returned to their habitat safely. — Bill Wong (@ten24get) August 10, 2021