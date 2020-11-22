‘Weirdest variety show’: Why this ‘virtual talent’ hunt in China is garnering attention

The first episode of the show, which was shared on YouTube in two parts, was flooded with reactions. (Source: iQIYI 爱奇艺/YouTube)

From education to business meetings, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced most of our daily activities to go virtual. And now, a show in China is looking for a new “digital idol” and it has left netizens amused.

Launched on ‘iQiyi’ — an online video platform similar to Netflix– is a show titled “Dimension Nova”, which is solely for virtual contestants. Though the show started in October, it is only now that it is garnering attention worldwide.

While the judges on the show are humans, the contestants are a group of 22 digital characters who will compete to win a contract at the end of the contest.

The show features three Chinese celebrities. Angelababy, a well-known actor and TV personality, Wang Linkai, a former Chinese band member of Nine Percent and Esther Yu, a singer with the Chinese band, THE9. The show is presented by Tengger, a Mongolian singer.

Though the virtual concept is surely something that may prove to be advantageous to record companies, in terms of controlling the star’s image, the show “Dimension Nova” has had its share of pitfalls in embracing technology.

During the first episode, a digital contestant called Meiyu fell victim to a bug and was flooded with reactions from netizens. Writing in the comments section, user Yanhua said that this was one of the “weirdest variety show” that she saw this year, while another wondered how the show was being recorded.

