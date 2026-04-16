Money falling from the sky? Viral video shows chaos in China after woman tosses cash from balcony

There is a common saying that money doesn’t grow on trees or fall from the sky—but in Guangdong, it almost looked like it did. In the city of Shantou, a woman reportedly tossed large amounts of Hong Kong currency from a high-rise apartment, triggering a chaotic scramble as people rushed to grab the notes drifting down below.

Clips and photos from the scene spread quickly online, with some claiming they picked up several bills. According to Hong Kong-based outlet The Standard, early, unverified reports suggest the incident may have followed a heated argument between a couple, during which the woman began throwing cash out of the window.