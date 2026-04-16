Money falling from the sky? Viral video shows chaos in China after woman tosses cash from balcony

There is a common saying that money doesn’t grow on trees or fall from the sky—but in Guangdong, it almost looked like it did. In the city of Shantou, a woman reportedly tossed large amounts of Hong Kong currency from a high-rise apartment, triggering a chaotic scramble as people rushed to grab the notes drifting down below.
Clips and photos from the scene spread quickly online, with some claiming they picked up several bills. According to Hong Kong-based outlet The Standard, early, unverified reports suggest the incident may have followed a heated argument between a couple, during which the woman began throwing cash out of the window.
Witnesses said police and firefighters later arrived at the scene. Local media, citing the property management at Star Lake City, confirmed the episode and said some residents had already returned the money they collected. They also verified that the banknotes were real.
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Management stated that a resident was responsible for throwing the cash for reasons that are still unclear and added that they are assisting authorities with the investigation. They also urged anyone who picked up money to return it to the office or the nearest police station.
Officials from the Zhuchi Police Station, under the Longhu District Public Security Bureau, said the matter has been “handled” and remains under investigation, while again appealing to the public to return any money they may have found.
As the video went viral, social media users didn’t hold back. One person joked, “I can never be this angry.” Another wrote, “Even i am not her husband but still it’s giving me stress.” A third comment read, “She’s just giving an example that ‘money is not the most important thing in life.’” Someone else added, “Ik I have really bad anger issues buy I’m not getting to this point,” while another remarked, “Chinese society has started behaving like American society.”
Disclaimer: This story is based on unverified social media reports and viral claims. While the events are presented for informational purposes, the underlying circumstances have not been independently verified. Please exercise caution and refer to official local authorities for confirmed details regarding this incident.