75-year-old spends over Rs 4 crore on beauty treatments, sells jewellery and home

Yu said she had never closely tracked her spending because she believed she was financially secure.

A 75-year-old woman in China reportedly spent more than Rs 4 crore from her retirement savings on beauty and wellness treatments over several years.

The woman, identified by her surname Yu, had been a regular customer at a branch of Yongqi Beauty and Hairdressing Company and a medical beauty clinic associated with the business since 2016, the South China Morning Post reported.

From massages to tattoos

Billing records showed that Yu had paid for a wide range of services, including skin tightening, thread lifts, meridian massages, and eyebrow and lip tattooing. Her daughter also found that some of the treatments had allegedly been billed at significantly higher prices than their usual market rates.