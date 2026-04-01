Chinese woman spends Rs 1.6 lakh monthly for pet dog’s ‘kindergarten’ with school bus; know details

The monthly fee is split across several elements, including daily boarding, optional interactive “parent-child” sessions, and transport. Food costs, however, are charged separately (Source: SOra AI)

A woman in China has caught widespread attention online after stating that she spends a hefty sum each month on what she describes as a “kindergarten” for her pet dog.

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As reported by the South China Morning Post, the Shanghai resident, who uses the pseudonym Taotao, signed up her six-month-old Samoyed for a high-end pet daycare programme because of her packed work schedule.

The service costs about 12,000 yuan (Rs 1,62,600) per month and includes a carefully designed routine for pets. From personality evaluations and behavioural training to group play sessions and even a pickup and drop facility—essentially a “school bus” for dogs—the programme mirrors a structured school environment.