Chinese woman spends Rs 1.6 lakh monthly for pet dog’s ‘kindergarten’ with school bus; know details

A woman in China has caught widespread attention online after stating that she spends a hefty sum each month on what she describes as a “kindergarten” for her pet dog.
As reported by the South China Morning Post, the Shanghai resident, who uses the pseudonym Taotao, signed up her six-month-old Samoyed for a high-end pet daycare programme because of her packed work schedule.
The service costs about 12,000 yuan (Rs 1,62,600) per month and includes a carefully designed routine for pets. From personality evaluations and behavioural training to group play sessions and even a pickup and drop facility—essentially a “school bus” for dogs—the programme mirrors a structured school environment.
Explaining why she chose this option, Taotao said, “I am usually too busy with work and do not have much time to keep it company,” highlighting the difficulty of managing pet care alongside professional commitments.
The report notes that the monthly fee is split across several elements, including daily boarding, optional interactive “parent-child” sessions, and transport. Food costs, however, are charged separately.
Beyond basic care, these centres function as all-in-one facilities. They offer grooming, hygiene maintenance, health checks, and guided socialisation activities. Owners can also monitor their pets remotely through live video systems.
Chen, a founder of one such pet school in Shanghai, said demand has grown rapidly, with new applicants often facing a waiting period of two to three weeks. While the centre usually hosts around 20 to 30 pets during quieter times, that number can surge past 100 during peak periods such as the Chinese New Year.
This trend is part of a larger boom in China’s pet economy. Data cited in the report shows that urban pet-related spending reached 312.6 billion yuan (Rs 4,235.73 billion) in 2025 and is expected to climb to 405 billion yuan (Rs 5,487.75 billion) by 2028.
These specialised programmes aim to do more than just occupy pets—they also help address behavioural concerns like excessive barking, jumping, and poor toilet habits, while giving animals a structured daily routine.
Costs vary widely across the market. Basic daycare services in cities like Shanghai can be priced below 1,000 yuan (Rs 13,550) per month, while mid-range options typically fall between 3,000 yuan (Rs 40,650) and 6,000 yuan (Rs 81,300). Premium, tailor-made programmes like Taotao’s can go beyond 10,000 yuan (Rs 1,35,500) monthly.