‘Well deserved rest’: Wandering herd of elephants in China spotted taking a nap

A herd of wandering elephants, who took social media by storm after they escaped from a natural reserve in China, was recently spotted sleeping in a forest. According to a BBC report, the herd was seen resting near a village in Xiyang township after heavy rains slowed down its travels.

The herd of Asian elephants escaped the natural reserve in Pu’er city in Yunnan province in December last year. Though it is unclear what motivated them to make the epic journey, they have reportedly covered over 500 km.

Among several others, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kasawan also tweeted the picture of the herd huddling together in slumber. “If anybody wants to see how elephants sleep”, he wrote, while sharing the picture on Twitter.

If anybody wants to see how elephants sleep. PC BBC. pic.twitter.com/BxZFr9qVtZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 8, 2021

Pictures and videos which showed the animals walking through farms and cities, crossing roads amid traffic had prompted worry among netizens.

Never knew elephants could be my spirit animal.

Eat sleep repeat.

Though earlier efforts to steer the animals failed, the government has now deployed 14 drones and some 500 people to keep the herd safe. It has also closed roads and tried to steer the elephants towards the south-west as per BBC, CGTN reported.

Sixteen animals were originally in the group, but the government says two returned home and a baby was born during the walk, news agency AP reported. The herd now comprises six female and three male adults, three juveniles and three calves, according to official reports.

After raiding farms for food and water, with no causalities on animals or people, reports put damage to crops at more than $1 million, AP reported.