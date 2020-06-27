Watch: Terrifying videos show massive tornado in China’s Xilinhot

Motorists and those trapped inside their houses captured several terrifying videos of the tornado. Motorists and those trapped inside their houses captured several terrifying videos of the tornado.

A massive tornado touched down in Xilinhot in northeastern China’s Inner Mongolia on Wednesday June 24 and several videos of the same are now making rounds on the internet.

Motorists and those trapped inside their houses captured several terrifying videos of the tornado when it struck China’s countryside.

Take a look here:

Más imágenes del #tornado que apareció en Xilinhot, #InnerMongolia, #China el 24 de junio. Los chinos llaman a este tipo de tornado “Dragón chupando el agua”. pic.twitter.com/FVYJHJ1MQG — Santiago Ravidlas (@SantiRavidlasPy) June 26, 2020

According to local reports, the storm formed at around 06:30 UTC near the New Vehicle Management Station of Xilinhot. So far, no causalities and damage have been reported.

A tornado is a violently rotating column of air around an intense low-pressure centre that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground.

They can have wind speeds of up to 483 kilometres per hour and are capable of leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

