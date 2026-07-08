Floods in China free nearly 900 snakes from breeding farm; viral videos alarm netizens

Nearly 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, escaped from a breeding farm in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region after floodwaters damaged the facility during torrential rains, prompting authorities to deploy rescue teams and warn residents.
The flooding, triggered by heavy rain associated with Typhoon Maysak, inundated Dengwei village in Hengzhou, where the snake farm was located. Emergency teams were sent to capture the escaped reptiles and reduce risks to nearby communities.
Speaking to Red Star News, local official Wu Zhi said a 10-member rescue team equipped with fishing nets and stun guns had been deployed to capture the snakes, which he said were non-venomous.
Videos circulating on Chinese social media appeared to show snakes swimming through floodwaters, prompting warnings for residents of surrounding villages to remain indoors.
There were also claims that some villagers stranded by the floods had suffered snakebites and were facing shortages of medicines and medical assistance, according to CCTV.com.
View this post on Instagram
The dramatic footage has spread widely online, drawing reactions from viewers across social media.
“A sad reminder that these snakes were already victims before the flood. Wishing safety for everyone and compassionate treatment for the animals,” one user wrote.
“Look at the bigger picture much more to worry about. Our thoughts are with the families & animals at this time snakes included,” another commented.
“Damn my algorithm! This video will occupy the deep recesses of my brain until the end of time,” a third user said.
Another person compared the incident to a past natural disaster. “That’s a horrible thing to happen. And it’s a repeat of Hurricane Andrew which leveled snake breeding farms in Homestead Florida and released exotic snakes into South Florida. My heart goes out to you all.”
“This is what nightmares are made of. I’d drop dead,” said another.
Authorities have upgraded the flood warning in Guangxi to the highest level, red alert, after rivers across the region swelled beyond safe levels.
State media reported that water at 70 monitoring stations on 55 rivers had risen above warning levels, creating dangerous conditions across multiple cities and towns.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed officials to carry out “all-out” rescue and relief operations, prioritising emergency response, medical care for those injured, and the relocation of displaced residents.
Officials have warned that this year’s flood season, which officially began on July 1, could be intensified by global warming and El Niño.
The extreme weather has already claimed at least 17 lives across China. Authorities say six deaths have been confirmed in Guangxi alone, while 11 people remain missing. More than 130,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes as rescue and recovery operations continue.