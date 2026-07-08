Floods in China free nearly 900 snakes from breeding farm; viral videos alarm netizens

Authorities in Hengzhou confirmed that emergency teams were sent to deal with the escaped reptiles and reduce the risk to residents.

Nearly 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, escaped from a breeding farm in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region after floodwaters damaged the facility during torrential rains, prompting authorities to deploy rescue teams and warn residents.

The flooding, triggered by heavy rain associated with Typhoon Maysak, inundated Dengwei village in Hengzhou, where the snake farm was located. Emergency teams were sent to capture the escaped reptiles and reduce risks to nearby communities.

Speaking to Red Star News, local official Wu Zhi said a 10-member rescue team equipped with fishing nets and stun guns had been deployed to capture the snakes, which he said were non-venomous.