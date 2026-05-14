China school makes ‘rebellious’ students carry baby dolls to teach ‘parenting struggles’

A special education school in eastern China has come under the spotlight after introducing a unique classroom exercise that asks students to care for baby dolls throughout the day in an attempt to teach them about the challenges of parenting, according to the South China Morning Post.
The institution, identified as Yuanzhong Special Education School, reportedly works with teenagers described as difficult to manage. As reported by the SCMP, the school mainly enrols students dealing with behavioural problems such as rebellion, lack of interest in studies, gaming addiction, anger issues, and early relationships.
Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed students carrying dolls on their backs during lessons and even holding them while eating lunch. Teachers instructed students to treat the dolls like real infants for an entire week, including taking care of their daily routines and sleep schedules.
Another viral clip showed students squatting and walking while supporting the dolls, each weighing about 2.5 kg, to help them experience the physical strain parents face while raising children. “My legs felt numb after walking for 1 km this way. Now I understand the hardships my parents endure,” one unnamed student said, according to the SCMP.
The school’s principal, identified only by the surname Du, defended the initiative, saying the aim was to encourage gratitude and help students better appreciate their parents through hands-on experience.
The programme has, however, evoked divided opinion online. Some parents supported the approach, with one mother claiming her son became more respectful towards her after participating.
Others, however, criticised the idea, arguing that the dolls failed to reflect the reality of caring for a real baby because they neither cried nor demanded constant attention, according to SCMP.
A few users even joked that the exercise might make teenagers less interested in becoming parents in the future.
Youth correction schools in China have long faced criticism over allegations of strict discipline and harsh treatment. SCMP reported that many such institutions charge families anywhere between 8,000 and 20,000 yuan per month.