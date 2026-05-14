China school makes ‘rebellious’ students carry baby dolls to teach ‘parenting struggles’

Teachers instructed students to treat the dolls like real infants for an entire week, including taking care of their daily routines and sleep schedules. (Photo: AI generated)

A special education school in eastern China has come under the spotlight after introducing a unique classroom exercise that asks students to care for baby dolls throughout the day in an attempt to teach them about the challenges of parenting, according to the South China Morning Post.

The institution, identified as Yuanzhong Special Education School, reportedly works with teenagers described as difficult to manage. As reported by the SCMP, the school mainly enrols students dealing with behavioural problems such as rebellion, lack of interest in studies, gaming addiction, anger issues, and early relationships.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed students carrying dolls on their backs during lessons and even holding them while eating lunch. Teachers instructed students to treat the dolls like real infants for an entire week, including taking care of their daily routines and sleep schedules.