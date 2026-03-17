‘When AI quits 9-to-5’: Out-of-control restaurant robot dances and smashes tableware; watch

A woman, believed to be part of the restaurant staff, holds onto the machine in an attempt to stop its erratic movements.

A video circulating on social media shows a restaurant robot suddenly going haywire—smashing dishes and wildly swinging its metal arms as stunned diners look on. The clip also shows a staff member struggling to restrain the malfunctioning device.

Several social media users claimed the incident happened in China. However, the exact time and location of the recording remain unconfirmed, and indianexpress.com has not independently verified the footage.

In the viral clip, the robot, dressed in an orange apron that reads “I’m Good”, aggressively knocks plates off a counter. A woman, believed to be part of the restaurant staff, holds onto the machine in an attempt to stop its erratic movements.