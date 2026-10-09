Boss in China sees employee arrive shivering in cold, gifts 2 staffers BMWs

On September 24, Ma took workers to a BMW showroom under the pretext of a meeting, surprising two with cars.

A restaurant owner in China has surprised two of her employees with brand-new BMWs after a simple observation about their daily commute made her rethink how she could reward their hard work.

Ma Yanli, who runs a beef hotpot chain headquartered in Jiaozuo, decided to buy the cars after noticing that some of her employees braved the cold on electric scooters to get to work. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the two BMWs were handed over on September 24.

The idea took shape last winter when Ma saw Li Jie, an employee who had been with her restaurant for eight years, arrive at work after riding her electric scooter in the cold. Li’s face was red, her ears had turned purple, and her hands were stiff from the biting wind.