Coronavirus: On milestone day, China lights up buildings in Wuhan

While countries around the world continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, China, in a milestone, reported no new domestic cases of the virus in Wuhan for the first time since the outbreak in December last year.

To celebrate the news, buildings in the city were lit up with slogans for the medical staff who were on the frontlines in the battle against coronavirus and worked round the clock since the breakout. Pictures of the illuminated buildings went viral on social media after they were tweeted by Chinese press agency China Xinhua News.

Buildings in Wuhan are illuminated with slogans cheering for dedicated medics, as no new infections of the novel coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in the city #COVID19 https://t.co/Y5FHToBNIb pic.twitter.com/tqqeXK0l8d — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 19, 2020

On Thursday, China’s national health commission confirmed that while there were 34 new cases, they were all from those arriving from abroad, The Guardian reported.

While the outbreak began in Hubei’s Wuhan city last year, the virus has now spread across the world, resulting in many countries shutting their borders. However, with no new local cases being reported, China has brought hope amid the ongoing panic that has gripped nations.

I’m so happy for them https://t.co/wEkdOpemNi — Liz È Von 🇳🇬 (@lizzybomus) March 19, 2020

Well-done guys, now the rest of the World to learn from sweet China. — Dostana (@ahzadjali) March 19, 2020

