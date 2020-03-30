Chinese man modifies cat carrier into ‘safety pod’ to protect infant from coronavirus

The “safety pod” reportedly comes complete with an air quality monitor which displays the carbon dioxide levels inside the pod. The “safety pod” reportedly comes complete with an air quality monitor which displays the carbon dioxide levels inside the pod.

To keep his infant safe during the COVID-19 pandemic a Chinese man has come up with a unique solution: a modified cat carrier that acts as a safety pod for the two-month-old.

Cao Junjie refashioned a cat carrier to make the sealable pod which he hopes will keep the child safe from the virus.

A Reuters report said that the customised pod includes an air quality monitor that shows the carbon dioxide concentration in the air.

Speaking to Reuters, the 30-year-old said, “Because of the epidemic, I spent a month making this baby safety pod for my kid … It can provide a safe and comfortable environment for the baby.”

Take a look here:

A Chinese father, who refashioned a cat carrier to make a ‘baby safety pod’ for his infant, hopes to mass-produce his design after dozens of people offered to buy the device https://t.co/5wNTWhn1WK pic.twitter.com/pDDAoGLcl1 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2020

Though many thought the man had gone a little overboard, there were others who were impressed with his creativity. Here’s how people reacted to the news:

The kid certainly looks content; I didnt even think of that. — ΜΔDΞRΔS (@hackermaderas) March 25, 2020

i wonder if the humming of the filtration system is a soothing one 🤔 — -_- (@veryshadycat) March 25, 2020

Feels like Death Stranding @KojiPro2015_EN — 🃏 ReStLeSsJoKeR 🃏 (@RestlessPUNdit) March 24, 2020

These people will end up being allergic to life, a virus happened in our time, it has always happened since the beginning of time, let’s not get silly about things — Mick Morris 🇬🇧 (@BuytaskerCEO) March 29, 2020

This is so thoughtful of him. — Kanze Sylvia (@KanzeSylvia) March 24, 2020

So the designing and prototyping and production and embeded software, everything done when China was shut!? — Kunal Manusmare (@storieskecher) March 24, 2020

Kudos to him..🙏🏻 — Pallavi Priya 💚 (@pallavipriya_) March 25, 2020

Necessity is the mother of invention — Prophet Elizabeth (@Passieliz) March 25, 2020

Capsule Corp — MISTER TIG (@Ma11y15) March 24, 2020

Presently there are 81,470 people who have tested positive for the virus in China. The total number of coronavirus cases across the world surpassed seven lakh, with over 1.3 lakh cases in the United States alone. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

(With inputs from Reuters)

