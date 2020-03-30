Follow Us:
Monday, March 30, 2020
Chinese man modifies cat carrier into ‘safety pod’ to protect infant from coronavirus

The 30-year-old refashioned a cat carrier into a sealable pod that he hopes will keep his two-month-old safe from the virus.

Published: March 30, 2020 5:46:39 pm
Infant safety pod, Man builds safety pod for infant, Chinese man designs safety pod to protect infant from coronavirus, coronavirus prevention, Trending news, Indian Express news The “safety pod” reportedly comes complete with an air quality monitor which displays the carbon dioxide levels inside the pod.

To keep his infant safe during the COVID-19 pandemic a Chinese man has come up with a unique solution: a modified cat carrier that acts as a safety pod for the two-month-old.

Cao Junjie refashioned a cat carrier to make the sealable pod which he hopes will keep the child safe from the virus.

A Reuters report said that the customised pod includes an air quality monitor that shows the carbon dioxide concentration in the air.

Speaking to Reuters, the 30-year-old said, “Because of the epidemic, I spent a month making this baby safety pod for my kid … It can provide a safe and comfortable environment for the baby.”

Take a look here:

Though many thought the man had gone a little overboard, there were others who were impressed with his creativity. Here’s how people reacted to the news:

Presently there are 81,470 people who have tested positive for the virus in China. The total number of coronavirus cases across the world surpassed seven lakh, with over 1.3 lakh cases in the United States alone. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

(With inputs from Reuters)

