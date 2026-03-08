China man discovers gold worth Rs 1.6 lakh inside a duck; here’s how the incident unfolded

Larger or impure pieces of gold can sometimes cause intestinal blockages or poisoning in both humans and animals (Representational image/Pexels)

A Chinese man discovered gold inside a duck while slaughtering it. Liu from Longhui County, Hunan Province, discovered gold particles worth Rs 1,62,000 in the duck’s stomach in February, the South China Morning Post reported.

A burning test confirmed the particles were genuine gold, weighing approximately 10 g and valued at nearly 12,000 yuan (around Rs 1,62,000), Xinwenfang reported.

Liu’s father saw the discovery as a good omen for the coming year. He explained that the ducks were raised free-range near a river previously known for gold mining and may have ingested mud containing gold.

Gold cannot be digested or absorbed by the body and typically passes through the digestive system without harm, according to the SCMP report. However, larger or impure pieces of gold can sometimes cause intestinal blockages or poisoning in both humans and animals.