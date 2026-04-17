China’s new job hunt trend: Young aspirants trading on dating apps to land their dream roles

In China’s increasingly cut-throat job market, young professionals are getting creative—sometimes in unexpected ways. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the boundaries between professional networking and dating are starting to overlap, with people turning to unconventional platforms to get ahead.
With LinkedIn shutting down its localised China app in 2021 and later closing InCareer in 2023, many graduates aiming for roles in multinational companies have been left without a strong networking channel. That gap, it seems, is now being filled by dating apps.
Instead of swiping purely for romance, some users are using these platforms to build professional connections. In one instance highlighted by SCMP, a woman matched with a man she didn’t feel a personal connection with — but discovered he worked at a company she was targeting. He eventually referred her, helping her land the job.
Others say dating apps can feel more approachable than traditional networking spaces. One professional shared that people tend to respond more politely on these platforms, making it easier to strike up conversations. In another case, a human resources executive reached out to a candidate for a role; although she didn’t secure the job, the two ended up forming a close friendship.
The merging of job hunting and dating is even showing up in how platforms are being designed. In 2024, recruitment platform Boss Zhipin repositioned its company review arm, Kanzhun, as a dating-oriented app. Its tagline captures the crossover neatly: “Looking for dates is like screening resumes..”
This trend isn’t isolated. A 2025 ResumeBuilder survey found that one in three users had turned to platforms like Tinder, Bumble, or Facebook Dating for professional reasons over the past year. Among them, 63 per cent were looking to expand their network, 42 per cent were seeking referrals, and 40 per cent were chasing job opportunities.
The shift is partly driven by frustration with traditional hiring systems, where crowded job portals and AI-driven screening tools often filter out resumes before they reach a human recruiter. Dating apps, on the other hand, offer a more direct line to insiders.
Still, the approach isn’t without controversy. Some platforms argue that using dating apps for business purposes goes against their community guidelines. There are also concerns about transparency, as not everyone expects a match to double as a networking pitch. Critics say this blurring of intent risks undermining the original purpose of these platforms for users genuinely seeking relationships.
Disclaimer: While this story explores creative networking trends, it’s important to approach such methods with caution regarding personal safety and professional transparency. Please ensure you maintain clear boundaries and prioritize your privacy when engaging on platforms not specifically designed for recruitment.