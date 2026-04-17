China’s new job hunt trend: Young aspirants trading on dating apps to land their dream roles

In one instance highlighted by SCMP, a woman matched with a man she didn’t feel a personal connection with — but discovered he worked at a company she was targeting. He eventually referred her, helping her land the job. (AI Generated Image)

In China’s increasingly cut-throat job market, young professionals are getting creative—sometimes in unexpected ways. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the boundaries between professional networking and dating are starting to overlap, with people turning to unconventional platforms to get ahead.

With LinkedIn shutting down its localised China app in 2021 and later closing InCareer in 2023, many graduates aiming for roles in multinational companies have been left without a strong networking channel. That gap, it seems, is now being filled by dating apps.

Instead of swiping purely for romance, some users are using these platforms to build professional connections. In one instance highlighted by SCMP, a woman matched with a man she didn’t feel a personal connection with — but discovered he worked at a company she was targeting. He eventually referred her, helping her land the job.