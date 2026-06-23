‘Not even beggars are safe from AI’: Humanoid robot asks for money to pay bills

Beside it sits a donation tray along with a QR code for digital contributions.

A humanoid robot in China has become an unlikely internet sensation after it was filmed appearing to ask strangers for money to cover its electricity costs. The video, reportedly recorded in Sichuan province, has been widely shared on social media, according to the Daily Star.

The video shows the robot kneeling on a sidewalk with its hands pressed together in a pleading gesture while bowing towards people passing by. Beside it sits a donation tray along with a QR code for digital contributions.

Adding to the unusual scene, an LED display and loudspeaker repeatedly broadcast messages such as “No money to recharge” and “Please help with electricity bills”.