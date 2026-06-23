‘Not even beggars are safe from AI’: Humanoid robot asks for money to pay bills

A humanoid robot in China has become an unlikely internet sensation after it was filmed appearing to ask strangers for money to cover its electricity costs. The video, reportedly recorded in Sichuan province, has been widely shared on social media, according to the Daily Star.
The video shows the robot kneeling on a sidewalk with its hands pressed together in a pleading gesture while bowing towards people passing by. Beside it sits a donation tray along with a QR code for digital contributions.
Adding to the unusual scene, an LED display and loudspeaker repeatedly broadcast messages such as “No money to recharge” and “Please help with electricity bills”.
Reports identified the humanoid robot as a Unitree G1, developed by Unitree. The Chinese robotics company previously grabbed attention when one of its G1 robots successfully climbed Ecuador’s Chimborazo volcano earlier this year.
Humanoid robots have been spotted begging on the streets of China with signs asking people to pay their electricity bills
The robots display QR codes for donations and have appeared in multiple cities pic.twitter.com/X7kM6IgG8m
— Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 22, 2026
The clip quickly sparked debate online, with many questioning whether it was a marketing stunt, an art installation, or simply a creative way to attract donations.
An X user wrote, “Good idea I am doing this. Instead of begging yourself, let the robot do it for you it is both time and energy efficiency.”
Another joked, “AI took our jobs and immediately got bills too.”
A third person commented, “Wow.. this breaks.. my heart.. as a professional.. bum.. now you’re.. telling me.. i gotta now compete.. with a $10k.. robot and he… looks fresher than.. Me..?”
A fourth wrote, “Not even beggars are safe from AI replacing them.”
The viral moment comes amid growing public fascination with humanoid robots. In recent months, similar machines have been seen performing increasingly human-like activities, from demonstrating Kung Fu moves with remarkable precision at a temple to serving as a robot monk named Gabi at a temple in Seoul during Buddha’s birthday celebrations.