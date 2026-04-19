‘Feudal superstition’: Chinese family forced to dig up Rs 1.5 crore Mercedes buried with relative

A Chinese family is making waves after they honoured a deceased relative by burying a luxury car during a funeral. The incident occurred in northern Liaoning province.

The deceased man, reportedly in his 70s, was known for his passion for collecting cars. To pay tribute, his children arranged for a Mercedes-Benz S450L worth 1.1 million yuan (Rs 1.49 crore) to be buried alongside him. The car also carried a coveted “8888” license plate, estimated to be worth at least 100,000 yuan (Rs 13.6 lakh).

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the vehicle was covered with a red cloth, with red ribbons tied to its side mirrors. Villagers who assisted in burying the luxury car were reportedly given red envelopes containing 500 yuan (Rs 6,812) as a token of appreciation.