‘Feudal superstition’: Chinese family forced to dig up Rs 1.5 crore Mercedes buried with relative

A Chinese family is making waves after they honoured a deceased relative by burying a luxury car during a funeral. The incident occurred in northern Liaoning province.
The deceased man, reportedly in his 70s, was known for his passion for collecting cars. To pay tribute, his children arranged for a Mercedes-Benz S450L worth 1.1 million yuan (Rs 1.49 crore) to be buried alongside him. The car also carried a coveted “8888” license plate, estimated to be worth at least 100,000 yuan (Rs 13.6 lakh).
According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the vehicle was covered with a red cloth, with red ribbons tied to its side mirrors. Villagers who assisted in burying the luxury car were reportedly given red envelopes containing 500 yuan (Rs 6,812) as a token of appreciation.
However, the elaborate gesture quickly drew the attention of authorities. The following day, the local civil affairs bureau stepped in, criticising the act as an example of “feudal superstition.”
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Officials ordered the family to pay for the excavation of the buried car, as well as site cleanup and environmental restoration. The family has since issued a public apology and could also face fines, the SCMP report added.
In traditional Chinese funeral practices, it is more common to burn paper replicas of luxury items—such as homes, cars, and electronics—symbolising comfort for the deceased in the afterlife, as per the report.
Despite the criticism, some relatives defended the act, describing it as a sincere expression of grief and respect for the deceased.