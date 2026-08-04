Boss who gave Rs 254 crore bonuses fired man for not inviting mom to wedding

The boss, Cui, revealed that after the employee’s mother retired, he arranged a position for her in the company’s logistics department.

A company founder in China has triggered widespread discussion online after revealing that he once dismissed an employee for excluding his mother from his wedding because he felt embarrassed by her appearance.

The incident was shared by Cui Peijun, founder and chairman of Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., during the opening ceremony of the company’s summer internship and training programme on July 21. Addressing employees and their families, Cui spoke about the importance of filial respect, saying that honouring one’s parents is “the foundation of being a decent person”.

To explain why he felt so strongly about the issue, Cui recounted the story of a former employee. He said the man’s father had died when he was just two years old, yet when he got married years later, he chose not to invite his mother because he was ashamed of the way she looked.