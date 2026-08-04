Boss who gave Rs 254 crore bonuses fired man for not inviting mom to wedding

A company founder in China has triggered widespread discussion online after revealing that he once dismissed an employee for excluding his mother from his wedding because he felt embarrassed by her appearance.
The incident was shared by Cui Peijun, founder and chairman of Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., during the opening ceremony of the company’s summer internship and training programme on July 21. Addressing employees and their families, Cui spoke about the importance of filial respect, saying that honouring one’s parents is “the foundation of being a decent person”.
To explain why he felt so strongly about the issue, Cui recounted the story of a former employee. He said the man’s father had died when he was just two years old, yet when he got married years later, he chose not to invite his mother because he was ashamed of the way she looked.
Recalling their conversation, Cui said he confronted the employee by asking, “Your father died when you were two, and this is how you treat your mother?” According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Cui later decided to terminate his employment over the incident.
SCMP reported that the former employee returned to Cui’s office and knelt before him, apologising and saying he had been unable to find another job after being fired. But Cui refused to reverse his decision. “I have no respect for you. I’m sorry, but you must leave,” Cui said, explaining why he would not rehire him.
Cui also revealed that after the employee’s mother retired, he arranged a position for her in the company’s logistics department. The job offered the same salary she had earned previously. He said he feared her son might not look after her in her old age. The woman has not publicly commented on the matter.
Cui has built a reputation in China for his generous treatment of employees. Earlier this year, he handed out 180 million yuan (about $26 million, or roughly Rs 254 crore) in year-end bonuses, earning him the nickname ‘China’s most generous boss’. He said the payouts were intended to ease the financial burden on younger employees dealing with home loans and other debts.
According to SCMP, Cui has also donated 35 million yuan in educational grants to more than 4,800 university students from low-income families over the past 12 years.