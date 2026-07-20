Man risks life, swims 3 hours through floodwaters to rescue parents, they scold him

After ensuring both his parents were safe, Xie returned to the city later the same day, swimming another two hours (Representational image: Pexels)

A man in southern China swam through dangerous floodwaters for hours to check on and rescue his parents after losing contact with them during devastating floods.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the incident took place on July 6 at Qinzhou, in China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, which has been battered by torrential rain and dam collapses. The floods have reportedly claimed 39 lives and affected nearly 400,000 residents.

The 30-year-old man, identified only by his surname Xie, decided to swim after failing to reach his parents by phone. His mother had called him the previous night to say that his 63-year-old father had gone to secure harvested rice stored in their flooded home but had not returned. Soon after, power outages caused by the rising waters disrupted mobile networks, leaving the family unable to communicate.