Chinese firm sparks buzz after handing employees Rs 239 crore in bonuses; viral video shows workers counting cash: WATCH

A Chinese industrial firm and its chairman have set social media abuzz after sharing an eye-popping portion of their annual earnings with employees. The company handed out year-end bonuses totalling 180 million yuan ($26 million or Rs 239 crore), drawing both admiration and debate online.

According to the South China Morning Post, Henan Kuangshan Crane Co Ltd hosted its annual gala on February 13, where it distributed more than 60 million yuan ($8.7 million or Rs 79 crore) in cash. The lavish event featured about 800 banquet tables and accommodated roughly 7,000 attendees.

In viral clips from the evening, employees can be seen counting stacks of banknotes spread across long tables, while others walk off stage clutching thick bundles of cash, some struggling to hold it all. They were invited up to collect their rewards, and in one interactive segment, they were allowed to keep whatever amount of money they managed to count.