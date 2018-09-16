China Eastern Airlines flight attendant loses job after boyfriend proposes mid-flight

China Eastern Airlines flight fired an employee for accepting mid-flight proposal. (微博视频精选/YouTube) China Eastern Airlines flight fired an employee for accepting mid-flight proposal. (微博视频精选/YouTube)

A flight attendant of China Eastern Airlines reportedly lost her job, months after accepting the marriage proposal of her boyfriend during the middle of a flight. In May, a video of an unnamed man proposing to his stewardess girlfriend mid-flight had gone viral and created quite a buzz on social media. However, the proposal cost the flight attendant her job. According to an Asia One report, the company fired the employee on the grounds of neglecting the passengers.

ALSO READ | Avocado proposals are now a thing among millennials: I avocaDO!

As per the same report, the company felt that the mid-flight proposal was an ‘irresponsible act’ that had not only caused a disturbance but also jeopardised the security of the travellers. According to Channel 8 on September 10, the female flight attendant received a letter informing her about her dismissal over the proposal incident that occurred in May.

Back in May, roughly 30-minutes after the flight took off, the flight attendant’s boyfriend went down on one knee and popped the question, Asia One reported. Watch the video of the proposal here:

However, the people in China are divided over the firing of the flight attendant, reports Asia One. While some are supporting the stewardess stating that the firing was a tad bit extreme, others argued that it was incorrect to mix personal with professional life.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd