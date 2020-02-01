How China is using drones to scold mask-less civilians, patrol streets during coronavirus outbreak

The authorities use drones with speakers to issue personalised warnings to people defying norms. The authorities use drones with speakers to issue personalised warnings to people defying norms.

Even as cities in China are locked down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, videos have emerged of authorities using drones to warn people to wear masks and even corner those who are disobeying quarantine.

According to a Daily Mail report, vigilantes and government officials are using drones that are fitted with speakers as measures continue to be taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

A short clip, shared by a government-run news agency on their official Twitter handle, shows the drone issuing personalised warnings to people who defied prohibitory orders.

The video shows a drone hailing a woman for walking without a mask. Another clip shows a drone reprimanding a man working in the snow and tells him not to work in the snow for a few days. “Get on your cart and go home immediately,” a voice is heard saying.

The video also shows a policewoman using the drone to call out a group of women who were not wearing their masks. Reports said another video doing the rounds on the internet shows drones can be seen spraying disinfectants on to the ground.

Watch the video here:

Walking around without a protective face mask? Well, you can’t avoid these sharp-tongued drones! Many village and cities in China are using drones equipped with speakers to patrol during the #coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/ILbLmlkL9R — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 31, 2020

While some people lauded the move, others expressed concerns over privacy. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Smile, you’re on Candid Camera. — Reflets de Tocqueville (@BobbyRayIN63) January 31, 2020

BIG BROTHER IS ALWAYS WATCHING — GreatGoatsby 🐏 (@goatsby2) February 1, 2020

This is a great use of tecnology, 👍👍🏼 — Gaurav jain (@jgourav28) February 1, 2020

I want that job telling people what to do via drone — ALT👏🏼F**KING👏🏼TRUMP👏🏼 (@BuiId_The_Wall) January 31, 2020

drone fashion police would be fun — David Ballard (@dvdbllrd) January 31, 2020

this is not cute — Ace of Swords (@AnAceofSwords) January 31, 2020

Constantly monitoring your every move….. — Tasha L. Kwan (@tatatatasha25) January 31, 2020

Damnn imagine getting followed and scolded by a drone😂😂😂 no wonder the kid ran pic.twitter.com/LUcLYehJue — Roseanne Blink (@BlinkRoseanne) January 31, 2020

This is like something from a sci-fi horror movie — Ashley (@luvofUSA) January 31, 2020

Other worldly….😱😱 — RDR (@ramadeyrao) January 31, 2020

This is messed up. — Analog Moe 〽️ (@AnalogMoe) January 31, 2020

In any other country people would throw rocks at it. — Thomas K (@Ghidorah64) January 31, 2020

This is the #EndGame You can not disobey the #Matrix — SurfDog (@neptuneexist16) January 31, 2020

”The coronavirus is very serious…run!” 🤣 — NYA Joe (@showyourhand70) January 31, 2020

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the virus that has spread to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency, even as the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week.

The virus has so far killed 259 in china and nearly 11,800 are infected. The US has declared a public health emergency and taken drastic steps to significantly restrict entry into the country. Click here for Coronavirus LIVE Updates.

DONT MISS | Empty jars to plastic sheets, people are using weird things as protection against coronavirus

The first case of the virus in India was confirmed in Kerala on Thursday after a student who returned from Wuhan tested positive for the virus. The student is presently admitted to the isolation ward in Thrissur’s district hospital and is being closely monitored, state Health Minister KK Shyalaja teacher said Thursday. Her condition is said to be stable.

Air India’s special jumbo B747 evacuated 324 Indian nationals from Wuhan in China and landed at New Delhi’s IGI airport on Saturday morning. The national carrier will operate another flight at 12:50 pm to evacuate remaining Indians stuck in China as the neighbouring country continues to deal with the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd