Watch: Chinese delivery man moved to tears after customer orders cake for him

A video of a Chinese delivery man who goes to pick up an order, only to realise it was a cake that had been ordered for him as thanks for his services, is being widely shared on the internet.

According to television network CGTN, the man had gone to a restaurant to pick up an order, only to realise that it was for him.

The man then found out that an anonymous customer had got him a cake. The cake, coincidentally, came on the same day as his birthday. The order also had a note, which reminded him to have his meals on time.

Watch the video here:

Thank you for bringing us food during the #lockdown! A delivery guy in #Wuhan received a special birthday cake from his customers, a gesture to thank him for the services he provided for the city during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/rndyBBIUap — Beautiful China (@PDChinaLife) April 23, 2020

After collecting the cake, the video shows the man leaving the shop to sit on the kerb to eat it. The video also shows the delivery person blowing out a candle before eating the cake.

The video was initially shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Many who came across the video were moved by the kind gesture of the customer. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Still now humanity is alive In this earth. This is an example. — Anil Nayak (@AnilNay68055315) April 26, 2020

Happy birthday friend! — Day 38 (@coughhard) April 26, 2020

Awww, he and his collegues deserved all the love and respect after all they have done for people. Happy birthday, dear deliveryman 🥰😻🎂🎁🥳 — huysuzteyze #ANDIMIZ (@huysuzteyze1) April 26, 2020

Happy birthday to a great man, stay blessed — Syed Rizwan Aziez (@RizwanAziez67) April 26, 2020

So touching and kind hearted person. Good that more people are emulating such kind gesture. — Tan Hoe Chieow (@tanhc8) April 27, 2020

Thanks for everyone who devoted in this war against the virus!!!! — Wolf MENG (@wolf_meng) April 23, 2020

Happy Birthday 🎂🎈 Bro,

U did something very proud to yourself.

That why you deserve this cake and wishes.

Wish from Malaysia.

Wishing you all d Best — Ong Lay (@onglay77) April 24, 2020

All of those contribute to the epidemic are great. — NMSL (@KGFdhPwuKtVb0Om) April 23, 2020

Delivery services are being used in cities across the world to ensure that people have access to food and supplies as they remain under lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19.

