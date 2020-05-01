Follow Us:
Friday, May 01, 2020
Watch: Chinese delivery man moved to tears after customer orders cake for him

The cake, coincidentally, came on the same day as the delivery man's birthday. The order also had a note which reminded him to have his meals on time.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2020 4:06:54 pm
China, Chinese delivery man, Chinese delivery man birthday cake, China, Coronavirus, COVID-19 front liners, Coronavirus pandemic, Trending news, Indian Express news. The customer placed the order as a gesture of thanks for the man’s services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video of a Chinese delivery man who goes to pick up an order, only to realise it was a cake that had been ordered for him as thanks for his services, is being widely shared on the internet.

According to television network CGTN, the man had gone to a restaurant to pick up an order, only to realise that it was for him.

The man then found out that an anonymous customer had got him a cake. The cake, coincidentally, came on the same day as his birthday. The order also had a note, which reminded him to have his meals on time.

Watch the video here:

After collecting the cake, the video shows the man leaving the shop to sit on the kerb to eat it. The video also shows the delivery person blowing out a candle before eating the cake.

The video was initially shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Many who came across the video were moved by the kind gesture of the customer. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Delivery services are being used in cities across the world to ensure that people have access to food and supplies as they remain under lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19.

