Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Watch: A group of delivery men rescue female biker by lifting car she was trapped under

The video shows dozens of delivery men rushing to the accident site to help the woman who was trapped underneath a car.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 22, 2020 6:43:25 pm
Bike accident, CCTV footage, viral video, Hangzhou, China, Trending news, Indian Express news The incident was caught on several CCTV cameras at the traffic signal and shows dozens of delivery guys rushing to the accident spot. (Picture credit: Twitter/ People’s Daily, China)

A group of delivery men are being praised on social media after they lifted and moved a car to rescue a woman who had been run over in East China’s Hangzhou. The video is being widely shared on social media.

The incident was captured by several CCTV cameras at a traffic signal. The video shows dozens of delivery men rushing to the accident spot to help the woman who was trapped underneath.

According to the video shared by People’s Daily on social media, the car was moved in just 11 seconds. It wasn’t immediately clear how badly the woman biker was hurt.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, many praised the delivery men for their intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions:

