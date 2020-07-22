Watch: A group of delivery men rescue female biker by lifting car she was trapped under

The incident was caught on several CCTV cameras at the traffic signal and shows dozens of delivery guys rushing to the accident spot. (Picture credit: Twitter/ People’s Daily, China) The incident was caught on several CCTV cameras at the traffic signal and shows dozens of delivery guys rushing to the accident spot. (Picture credit: Twitter/ People’s Daily, China)

A group of delivery men are being praised on social media after they lifted and moved a car to rescue a woman who had been run over in East China’s Hangzhou. The video is being widely shared on social media.

The incident was captured by several CCTV cameras at a traffic signal. The video shows dozens of delivery men rushing to the accident spot to help the woman who was trapped underneath.

According to the video shared by People’s Daily on social media, the car was moved in just 11 seconds. It wasn’t immediately clear how badly the woman biker was hurt.

Watch the video here:

Just in 11 seconds, dozens of delivery guys lifted and moved a car that ran over a female biker in E China’s Hangzhou. Thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/6qUBdf3YlS — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) July 21, 2020

Since being shared on Twitter, many praised the delivery men for their intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Really impressed. May be when the govt is autocaratic and not people friendly, people learn to help each other more. — sanat kumar (@IMSANAT) July 21, 2020

Bravo. Charity is a common trait among civilized people everywhere. It is part of the social contract. — Zulutime (@Zulutime44) July 21, 2020

China power of ordinary citizens! China spirit! — King of Rock (@OfRockley) July 21, 2020

WOW tremendous — Kent Moyer (@KentMoyer) July 21, 2020

this is amazing world & this is china…. — M Jawaid (@MJawaid34917296) July 21, 2020

Good job all — Martin (@MartinStArno) July 22, 2020

That is humanity👍👍👍👍👍👍 — Munisparan (@Munisparan1) July 21, 2020

