8 sons, 5 daughters: Why this Chinese couple raised 13 children despite financial struggles

A couple in rural China has caught people’s attention after details of their family of 13 children emerged on social media. The unusually large household comes as the country grapples with a declining birth rate.

The couple, identified as Huang, 49, and his wife, 42, live in a village in Qinzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. South China Morning Post cited Jiupai News, which reported that they have eight sons and five daughters, born over the 22 years since their marriage.

Their eldest child, a 22-year-old daughter, is married, while their youngest is just two years old. Their second daughter is studying at university, and their 18-year-old eldest son is in high school. The first two and the youngest three children in the family are girls, with the boys born between them.