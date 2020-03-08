Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Must Read

Watch: Police officers in China uses smart helmets to tackle coronavirus spread

Developed by Kuang-chi Technology, a company based in Shenzhen, the helmet is designed to help quickly and accurately spot people with abnormal temperatures in crowds which makes it useful in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2020 8:55:18 pm
Coronavirus, Smart helmet, Chinese police smart helmets, Temperature detecting helmets in China, China, Trending news, Indian Express news The helmet will reportedly raise an alarm if it detects anyone within a five-meter radius who has a fever- which is a common symptom for the epidemic.

Police officers in China patrolling the streets have begun using smart helmets that can record body temperature of pedestrians amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, where the death toll touched 3,097 on Sunday.

Developed by Kuang-chi Technology, a company based in Shenzhen, the helmet is designed to help quickly and accurately spot people with abnormal temperatures in crowds which makes it useful in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Shared by People’s Daily, China on their twitter handle, the video of police officers wearing the smart helmet while patrolling is making rounds on the internet.

Watch the video here:

“Smart helmets featuring infrared temperature detector and code-read cameras were adapted in China to spot fever people in crowds accurately as a method to control the novel #coronavirus epidemic,” reads the caption.

As per reports, the helmet will raise an alarm if it detects anyone within a five-meter radius who has fever. Take a look at what people have to say about china’s new smart helmet amid coronavirus outbreak:

China on Sunday reported 27 new deaths from coronavirus, the lowest number of fatalities in more than a month. All the 27 deaths occurred in the virus-hit central Hubei province, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement