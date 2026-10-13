China busts ‘Breaking Bad’-style drug racket led by retired chemistry professor

The operation led to 71 arrests and the seizure of 73 kg of etomidate and more (Photo: A scene from Breaking Bad as representational image)

Chinese authorities have busted a cross-border drug-trafficking network run by a retired chemistry professor and a man with a master’s degree in chemistry. The gang is accused of producing precursor chemicals used to manufacture etomidate, a controlled substance illegally used in e-cigarettes known as “zombie vapes”.

According to the South China Morning Post, the operation spanned China, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand. The police arrested 71 people and seized 73 kg of etomidate, five tonnes of active ingredients, and laboratory equipment, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The case has drawn comparisons with the American crime drama Breaking Bad, with social media users calling it “China’s Breaking Bad”. The series follows Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns to drug manufacturing and teams up with a former student.