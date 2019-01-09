Barber shaves ‘play’ icon on man’s head after he paused to show him the desired cut!

Have you ever trawled cyberspace looking for the perfect hairstyle or hair cut? Well, you’re not alone. However, things turned a little weird when recently, a Chinese man got a ‘play button’ haircut, as he paused the video to show his barber the preferred style! The hairdresser did a very accurate recreation and etched the triangular button onto his customer’s head, mistaking the button on the paused video a part of the style. Now, images and photos have gone viral not only in Chinese social media platform but also around the world leaving people in splits.

According to Next Shark, the man, whose name was not revealed, reportedly went to the salon to get a new look and showed the barber the style he wanted by pausing a video featuring a model. On Weibo, a friend who posted the video, explained that the barber had asked the man if he really wanted the triangles. “Not understanding the question, he had replied in the affirmative,” Shanghaiist reported.

However, the customer didn’t seem miffed by the goof-up. In fact, he even filmed himself showing off his new hairdo with confidence.

Images of the haircut and paused video were shared by popular Chinese blogger ‘Tian Xiu Bot’ on China’s Weibo and it quickly went viral.