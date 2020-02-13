This 87-yr-old man with coronavirus visiting his wife in hospital leaves netizens teary-eyed

Follow Us:
Thursday, February 13, 2020
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 13, 2020 7:08:31 pm
A video of two elderly patients infected with coronavirus has left netizens heartbroken. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the 87-year-old man diagnosed with COVID19 visiting his wife, who too is suffering from the same infection.

“I’ll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon!” read the viral post, which has left many emotional.

Watch the video here:

The post has been flooded with replies from netizens wishing “speedy recovery” to the couple. “Hope they both recover very soon!” tweeted a user, while another wrote, “This is true love so beautiful to see! Wishing them a speedy recovery.”

