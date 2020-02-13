This 87-yr-old man with coronavirus visiting his wife in hospital leaves netizens teary-eyed

Shared by People’s Daily, China, the 18-second clip features the man feeding his bedridden wife food and water. Shared by People’s Daily, China, the 18-second clip features the man feeding his bedridden wife food and water.

A video of two elderly patients infected with coronavirus has left netizens heartbroken. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the 87-year-old man diagnosed with COVID19 visiting his wife, who too is suffering from the same infection.



“I’ll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon!” read the viral post, which has left many emotional.

Watch the video here:

I’ll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon! pic.twitter.com/LXH1AxINsU — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) February 12, 2020

The post has been flooded with replies from netizens wishing “speedy recovery” to the couple. “Hope they both recover very soon!” tweeted a user, while another wrote, “This is true love so beautiful to see! Wishing them a speedy recovery.”

I teared up watching this. God speed. — Genghisstar (@genghistar) February 12, 2020

This is true love so beautiful to see! Wishing them a speedy recovery. — Ebony Angelⓥ (@E80NYANGEL) February 12, 2020

May she pull through. God Bless Them Both 🙏❤️💫😢 — Gill Sharp (@gillksharp1) February 12, 2020

Stay Strong China! — ATHENA (@geesaskrayst) February 12, 2020

Hope they both recover very soon! ❤️❤️❤️ — ME (@HUMANBEINGONE) February 12, 2020

God be with both of these people. — Dennis Somers (@DennisSomers5) February 12, 2020

