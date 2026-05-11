Chilling video captures fire at plastic recycling plant in Tennessee

A major fire broke out at a plastic recycling plant in McKenzie, Tennessee on Friday. The fire sent towering plumes of smoke, triggering a large emergency response involving several fire departments across West Tennessee in the United States.
The incident unfolded at Sigma Renew 360, a recycling facility located in the McKenzie area. According to Fox News, emergency teams from multiple counties rushed to contain the situation.
The reports added that the Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place advisory for nearby residents, particularly urging people with respiratory conditions to remain indoors.
Local media reported that the fire was first reported on the morning of Friday and continued burning for hours into the afternoon. Firefighters from the McKenzie Fire Department, Henry County Fire Department, and Carroll County Fire Department were among the agencies involved in the operation, the Fox News report stated.
Authorities later confirmed that all three buildings at the facility were destroyed in the fire and declared a total loss because of the extensive damage. Despite the severity of the incident, officials said the plant was fully operational when the fire broke out, though no injuries had been reported in the latest updates, Fox News reported.
Watch here:
A massive fire broke out at a plastic recycling factory in Henry County, Tennessee, prompting a shelter-in-place order and a large emergency response.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released, and it remains unclear whether there were any injuries or fatalities. Crews… pic.twitter.com/ocXsJv7Pf7
— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2026
The video quickly gained traction and triggered a wave of reactions. “Hoping everyone stays safe. These facilities handle nasty stuff; root cause better be investigated fast,” an X user wrote. “This is awful… holding Henry County in my thoughts. Has anyone heard if there are confirmed injuries or evacuations yet? Immense thanks to the crews still battling that smoke,” another user commented.
“That’s a serious situation. Fires at industrial sites like this can escalate quickly, especially with materials like plastic involved,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This report discusses an ongoing industrial incident; for those in the vicinity, please follow all local authority directives, including shelter-in-place orders, to minimise exposure to smoke and environmental hazards.