Chilling video captures fire at plastic recycling plant in Tennessee

Authorities confirmed that all three buildings at the facility were destroyed in the fire (Image source: @FoxNews/X)

A major fire broke out at a plastic recycling plant in McKenzie, Tennessee on Friday. The fire sent towering plumes of smoke, triggering a large emergency response involving several fire departments across West Tennessee in the United States.

The incident unfolded at Sigma Renew 360, a recycling facility located in the McKenzie area. According to Fox News, emergency teams from multiple counties rushed to contain the situation.

The reports added that the Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place advisory for nearby residents, particularly urging people with respiratory conditions to remain indoors.

Local media reported that the fire was first reported on the morning of Friday and continued burning for hours into the afternoon. Firefighters from the McKenzie Fire Department, Henry County Fire Department, and Carroll County Fire Department were among the agencies involved in the operation, the Fox News report stated.