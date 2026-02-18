Tragedy in the Alps: Viral video captures chilling moment massive avalanche strikes skiers in Italy

A massive avalanche hit Val Veny, part of the Courmayeur ski resort in north-west Italy, killing two skiers and leaving one severely injured Sunday morning.

The viral video captured the chilling moment when a large mass of snow swept down the slope, while skiers continued with their excursion. One skier died at the scene, while another succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital, Fox News reported.

The third skier was seriously hurt and taken to Le Molinette Hospital in Turin for treatment.

The video has since gone viral, prompting a flurry of reactions. “The scariest part isn’t just the avalanche, it’s how the group just stands there watching it come straight at them for so long without scattering or trying to outrun it,” a user wrote.

“Two people died doing something they loved in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. There are worse ways to go. The risk was always part of the appeal,” another user commented. “Incredible footage. It’s very sad that people got caught in it though,” a third user reacted.

Courmayeur, located roughly 200 kilometres north-west of Milan, is widely regarded as a premier destination for skiing. The Aosta Valley, where Val Veny is situated, is currently rated three out of five on the avalanche risk scale, indicating unstable and potentially dangerous snowpack, the Associated Press reported.

The incident follows a week in which a record number of skiers and hikers have died in Italy’s mountains, with ten of thirteen fatalities linked to avalanches, the report noted.

Italy’s Alpine rescue authorities say recent storms have brought fresh snowfall across the Alpine arc, significantly increasing the danger for skiers, mountaineers, and hikers.