Chili’s CEO Kevin Hochman finds morning walks spark best ‘business ideas’; expert explains: ‘Early hours are distraction-free’

The most productive part of Kevin Hochman’s day begins before sunrise. The president and CEO of Brinker International, which owns US restaurant chain Chili’s, revealed in an interview with Business Insider that he usually wakes up between 5 am and 6 am, long before heading to the office in Dallas.

His mornings follow a steady routine. Hochman starts by checking emails, then heads out for a 3.25-mile (roughly 5 km) run before taking his dog for a walk. But for him, these quiet morning hours are not only about staying healthy. They are also when some of his strongest business ideas come to mind.

“Between running and walking the dog, you get a lot of ideas on what the things we should be working on are,” he said. “It typically generates a lot of ideas when it comes to thinking about the business.”

Experts say there is a scientific reason why routines like Hochman’s can help improve creativity and decision-making. As Hochman spoke about getting many of his ideas while running or walking early in the morning, Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), explained why such habits can have a powerful impact on the brain.

“Early-morning routines that include physical movement and quiet reflection can significantly enhance mental clarity, creativity, and decision-making,” Gupta said.

People are often encouraged to include movement in their morning schedules, whether through walking, exercise, yoga, or running. Explaining the benefits behind this, Gupta said, “When individuals engage in activities like running or walking, the brain releases endorphins and improves blood circulation, which supports sharper cognitive function and reduces stress hormones such as cortisol.”

He further noted that the early hours of the day tend to be free from distractions, making it easier for the brain to process thoughts and ideas clearly.

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“The early hours of the day are also relatively distraction-free, allowing the mind to process complex thoughts more effectively. Many high-performing leaders experience what we call ‘cognitive incubation,’ where solutions and innovative ideas emerge naturally during repetitive physical activity. Walking or running creates a rhythm that helps the brain shift into a more creative and problem-solving mode,” Gupta explained.

According to him, solitude also plays an important role in helping leaders think strategically and stay emotionally balanced.

“Solitude during these routines offers emotional regulation and mental space, which are essential for strategic thinking. Consistently following such habits can improve focus, resilience, and overall leadership performance in demanding business environments,” he added.

Once his morning routine is complete, Hochman reaches Brinker International’s headquarters around 8.30 am. From there, the rest of the day is packed with meetings, restaurant visits, and interactions with employees.

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One practice he regularly follows is conducting “listening sessions” inside Chili’s restaurants, where employees are encouraged to speak openly about what is working well and what could be improved. Hochman often asks workers what excites them most about the company and what changes they would make if they were running the business themselves.

“A huge amount of the changes that we’ve made at Chili’s have come from sessions like those,” he said.

He also shared one example where employee suggestions helped simplify inventory checks by reducing them from weekly to monthly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.