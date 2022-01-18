Chile Metro driver gets warm farewell after he announces his retirement. Here’s the video

A Metro driver in Chile’s capital Santiago spent more than four decades taking hundreds and thousands of passengers across the city and when he retired, he had just one request.

During his last trip as the conductor, Cástulo Araya made an announcement informing passengers about his last trip on the Metro and bid them goodbye. In a video tweeted by the Santiago Metro, which has gone viral with more than 19,000 likes, Araya can be heard speaking in Spanish over the PA system of the train.

“With this message, Cástulo Araya, L4-4A driver and who was a union leader at different periods during his career, said goodbye to the passengers after 44 years serving the city and Metro workers. The passengers spontaneously congratulated him,” the tweet roughly translated from Spanish said.

Con este mensaje Cástulo Araya, conductor de L4-4A y quien fue dirigente sindical en distintos períodos durante su carrera, se despidió de los pasajeros tras 44 años al servicio de la ciudad y los trabajadores de Metro. Los pasajeros lo felicitaron espontáneamente 🥺 pic.twitter.com/J8CTTGwnUl — Metro de Santiago – #NuevoViaje (@metrodesantiago) January 12, 2022

“Dear passengers, I have a very special announcement. Your conductor is speaking to you on his very last lap after 44 years at your service. Let’s take care of the Metro. A hug to everyone, see you always,” Araya said according to a tweet by GoodNews Correspondent.

After Araya’s announcement, many passengers who got off at the next station waited for him outside the driver’s coach and thanked him for his service. People were seen hugging him and shaking his hand in gratitude.

“A big hug for this man. He deserves his break after so many years,” a user commented on the video tweeted by the Santiago Metro. Another person remarked, “Cástulo has not only been an exemplary worker, but also a union leader committed to the workers. Good luck dear Castulo in this new stage.”

According to the press network BioBioChile, the Santiago Metro system comprises 136 stations. The subway system began operations in 1975 and has a daily ridership of more than 2.3 million people.