This video of a child getting a haircut is the internet’s latest hit, many agree with him

People can't have enough of the the baby's cuteness.

A video of a boy getting extremely angry and upset over getting a haircut is getting laughs on the internet, with many empathising with the child.

Anup Petkar, a resident of Nagpur, shared a video of his son Anushrut getting a haircut and his protests over the hair being cut too short.

“Arey baapre kya kar rahi ho tum…main gussa hu, main maarunga tumko, main tumhari cutting karunga, main bohot bada hu, main cutting karne nahin dunga (What are you doing? I am angry. I will hit you, I will do cutting of you, I am very big, I won’t let you cut my hair),” says the visibly upset child in the video.

My baby Anushrut,

Every Parents is struggle pic.twitter.com/wN7B510ZwS — Anup (@Anup20992699) November 22, 2020

The boy’s father later shared a second video, of the child after the haircut. It shows the boy angry about the ‘cuttingwale uncle’ cutting off his long hair. His father’s attempts to calm his son only made the child more angry.

The video has since been shared on multiple social media platforms, with many adults empathising with the child. Among those who reacted to the video of the boy included actors Richa Chadha and Divya Dutta.

Areyyy yaar tum kitne cute ho!! https://t.co/CP9OIYNt5e — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) November 24, 2020

Oh my goodness!!!!!

I can die happily after this cuteness. https://t.co/LlQOezGrOz — I Am A Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) November 24, 2020

यह कभी न कभी सब पर गुजरी है…😂 https://t.co/IvbbuapcLZ — Pranay Upadhyaya (@JournoPranay) November 24, 2020

Cutting wala.. you are gone… wait when I grow up…🤣🤣 https://t.co/Uef38OqVzr — Ranjeet Kummar (@KummarRanjeet) November 24, 2020

How adorable! Sorry little but you got to have a haircut 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/EtaxC3rTiU — Muniram Pokhrel (@MuniramSharma) November 24, 2020

I have not seen something so cute in a long time 😂 kya gussa kya expressions — Ra Ch Na (@raggedtag) November 22, 2020

He is sooo cute. Fullon Golgappa 😍😍😍 — Hariom (@hariom8655) November 23, 2020

Bhai sahab …kya cuteness hai ❤😘😘😘such a cute baby u have anup ji!! Cutting wale uncle pe gussa bhi hai,bt bechara sare jawab de raha hai😃Just loved his “Aree yar”😅Kala tika lagaiye bacche ko..nazar na lage ❤ #cute Apne din yaad aagye Nai ke dukan wale😃Thnx for sharing❤ — Miss Crazy Soul💃 (@Misscrazysoul5) November 22, 2020

Cutting waale uncle, ye accha nahin kiya aapne. Aur Daddy, ye main poori zindagi yaad rakhunga

￼ pic.twitter.com/j7nAPr1Nab — Sumit Gosain (@Sumitgsn) November 23, 2020

He is protesting in a peaceful, civil manner with full co-operation😍😍😍!! — Leafless🇮🇳 (@aparnaAD2) November 23, 2020

