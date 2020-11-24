scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
This video of a child getting a haircut is the internet’s latest hit, many agree with him

The video captures the challenge of giving a child a haircut. Many empathised with the boy who was visibly upset about his hair being cut "too short".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 24, 2020 12:04:48 pm
child upset with haircut, angry kid haircut video, kid angry over haircut video, Anushrut hair cut video, viral video, cute baby haircut videos, indian express,People can't have enough of the the baby's cuteness.

A video of a boy getting extremely angry and upset over getting a haircut is getting laughs on the internet, with many empathising with the child.

Anup Petkar, a resident of Nagpur, shared a video of his son Anushrut getting a haircut and his protests over the hair being cut too short.

Arey baapre kya kar rahi ho tum…main gussa hu, main maarunga tumko, main tumhari cutting karunga, main bohot bada hu, main cutting karne nahin dunga (What are you doing? I am angry. I will hit you, I will do cutting of you, I am very big, I won’t let you cut my hair),” says the visibly upset child in the video.

The boy’s father later shared a second video, of the child after the haircut. It shows the boy angry about the ‘cuttingwale uncle’ cutting off his long hair. His father’s attempts to calm his son only made the child more angry.

The video has since been shared on multiple social media platforms, with many adults empathising with the child. Among those who reacted to the video of the boy included actors Richa Chadha and Divya Dutta.

