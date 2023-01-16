Watch: Child’s adorable reaction on seeing clearly for the first time after wearing glasses

A young child learns a lot about the world just by observing things around it. However, some children are not able to experience the visual world to the fullest owing to biological limitations such as accommodative esotropia. Thanks to technological advancements, fortunately, many of these biological disorders can be cured or managed through spectacles or surgeries.

Now a video is going viral showing a toddler’s reaction when it wears prescription glasses for the first time and sees the world through a corrective gaze. The undated video, which appears to have been recorded in a doctor’s clinic, shows a professional putting glasses on the young child. The moment the child sees through them, its face breaks into an expression of awe.

On Sunday, former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared this beautiful reaction video on Twitter and wrote, “The best use of science and tech is to improve the quality of life”.

The best use of science and tech is to improve quality of life pic.twitter.com/4tVni2oZw3 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) January 15, 2023

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “This made my day. God, this is beautiful. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ”. Another user wrote, “Wow this is so beautiful! Congratulations sweetie on your new glasses. 🤗 ”

In February 2020, a similar viral video recorded a little boy’s reaction after he heard for the first time with the help of a hearing aid. The touching video showed the boy being astonished at first after his hearing aids were switched on at the count of three. Within seconds, his reaction turned joyful after he listened to his parent’s voices.