Kids surprise delivery man by dressing up as him, gesture leaves netizens emotional

A group of children in South Boston gave a gratifying surprise to their United Parcel Service (UPS) delivery man by dressing up as him.

Many families in the neighbourhood have formed a good rapport with delivery driver Kevin Lounsbury, who not only brought their essentials but also made the children laugh and smile with a “beep” of his vehicle.

As a goodwill gesture, the parents dressed up their children and even a pet dog in the clothes of the delivery worker and left him smiling ear to ear.

“Throughout the past few months, we’ve grown close to our UPS driver Kevin. Of course, he brings us all our essentials, but he also brings so much joy and excitement to these little faces. He greets us every night with a beep and smile. Tonight we wanted to show Kevin how much he means to us all. A true silver-lining in these crazy times,” read the post shared by a resident of the area Lisa Kennedy.

Kennedy also shared several pictures and a video of Lounsbury’s stunned reaction seeing the little children hopping and running towards him. It did not take long for the post to catch the attention of netizens and go viral. “This is the best thing I have seen in a while….what a great story and pictures!!” read one of the many comments on the post.

