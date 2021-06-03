Children recreate Money Heist teaser, The Professor calls it ‘amazing’

Ever since Money Heist dropped their teaser confirming dates of their fifth season, fans around the globe have been in a frenzy. From video reactions to fan theories, social media platforms have been abuzz. Now, a parody video of the teaser, created by a group of children from Kenya is winning the internet.

Children of Huruma Town YouTube channel, known for creating amazing spoof videos, reacting shot-by-shot recreating props using everyday items, have also joined the bandwagon. Using wooden guns and donning similar looking red tracksuits along with black gum boots — the talented children has taken social media by storm.

And it’s not just the creativity with the props that got everyone talking online. The children’s acting, be it nailing Lisbon’s tear or The Professor being helpless and tied to the chair — have floored all, including show’s star.

Watch the video here:

The remarkable video, juxtaposed against the original series’ scenes, not just impressed netizens but also actor from the hit Netflix show. Alvaro Morte, who plays the lead role of The Professor, was amazed by the creative rendition and shared it on his Instagram story.

The original teaser for the date announcement crossed over 10 million views on Instagram alone, along with another 4 million on Netflix’s YouTube channel in a week.

Netflix announced in May that Money Heist Season 5 will be released in two instalments of five episodes each. While Volume 1 will debut on September 3, Volume 2 will arrive on December 3.