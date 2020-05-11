‘Screen saver’: How students in China are maintaining social distancing in classrooms

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media.

With China almost returning to normalcy with business, factories and schools resuming their operations, the country seems to be leaving nothing to chance to avoid a second wave of infections. While earlier a video of children wearing ‘social distancing’ caps in school had gone viral, another clip of students using foldable screens in classrooms has flooded social media.

In the video, posted by The South China Morning Post, students can be seen practising social distancing while eating in classrooms with the help of a transparent and foldable screen. According to the post, the children need to disinfect and clean the screen before using it.

Watch the video here:

This is how some students in China are doing social distancing while eating in class pic.twitter.com/ZW3gFhE8za — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) May 11, 2020

“This is how some students in China are doing social distancing while eating in class,” read the caption of the post, which has garnered over 6,000 views since being shared online.

