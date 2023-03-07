scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
‘So beautiful, so brave…’: Child with alopecia and Down syndrome smiles brightly as she gets a wig

As people around her cheered, the 10-year-old girl broke out into a smile after seeing her face with a wig.

Child with alopecia gets wigThe child’s reaction moved netizens and emotions poured into the comments section.
A heart-warming video capturing the moments when a child with alopecia was fitted with a wig is doing the rounds on the internet. The child smiles brightly after seeing herself fitted with the wig and her reaction has melted hearts online.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes sudden hair loss in patches.

The clip shared on Instagram by Tiffanis Mirror LLC, an online wig shop in the US, shows a woman standing behind the girl, asking her to close her eyes. The child Klara, diagnosed with Down syndrome, closes her eyes and the woman places the wig on her head. The child opens her eyes and breaks into a wide smile. Two women sitting nearby are heard cheering for her and the woman who fitted the wig asks her if she likes it. The child makes a gesture with her hands to show her delight.

ALSO READ |A 17-year-old is challenging Down syndrome stereotypes with his TikTok videos

“Sweet 10 year old Klara was the absolute highlight of my week! She is so special, so beautiful, so brave, so confident, and has the sweetest personality!” read the caption of the clip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffanis Mirror LLC (@wigsbytiffani)

Since being shared three days ago, the clip has amassed more than 3 million views on Instagram. The child’s reaction moved netizens and emotions poured into the comments section. A user commented, “This is just precious! Her smile lit up the room and tells the whole story!”

Another user wrote, “Beautiful inside and outside. A real trouper.you deserve to be happy and receive the best this life has to offer you always.” A third user commented, “Her smile and gestures are the sweetest. She is a sweetheart and looks great. Thank you once again for your incredible work for these young kids. “

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 11:43 IST
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra are smeared with colour in their Holi wish: ‘From me and my love’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
