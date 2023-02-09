Watch: Child rescued from rubble after almost three days, gets overwhelmed with joy in Syria

As rescue personnel in Turkey and Syria scramble to save those stuck under building rubble, heartwarming moments of them pulling little ones to safety are giving hope that there could be more survivors.

The White Helmets, a volunteer group officially known as Syria Civil Defence, has shared a clip of a child becoming overwhelmed with joy after being pulled out from the debris of what once was his house in Armanaz village in Syria.

“Miracles are repeated and voices embrace the sky again. Moments filled with joy as the child Karam was rescued from the ruins of a destroyed house in the village of Armanaz in the countryside of #Idlib, #Syria on the first day of the #earthquake,” tweeted White Helmets.

Miracles are repeated and voices embrace the sky again.

Moments filled with joy as the child Karam was rescued from the ruins of a destroyed house in the village of Armanaz in the countryside of #Idlib, #Syria on the first day of the #earthquake. pic.twitter.com/eec9Ws91kn — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 8, 2023

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 24,000 views on Twitter. The moving video has melted hearts online. A user commented, “For almost 3 days under the rubble needs a high level of Courage to bear it.Check out his cute smile.” Another user wrote, “That’s how he slapped “death” under the rubble & survived.” A third user commented, “What an energetic and cheerful kid! Even earthquake and entrapment couldn’t defeat his spirit.”

Another video shared by The White Helmets showed rescue personnel singing a song for a child, Sham, trapped under the rubble. They sang, “O Sham, you are our Sham…” and the volunteer group termed it as “the melody of life under the rubble”.

The death toll has crossed 16,000 after the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. Rescue efforts are ongoing on the fourth day after the earthquake.